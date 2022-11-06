Gabe York dons the number 32. It’s an homage to his basketball idol, the late Kobe Bryant, who wore Nos. 8 and 24.
“RIP, to my guy. I’m from L.A. and I don’t have many memories from basketball that don’t include Kobe Bryant,” York said, recalling the days his mother would let him stay up late so he could recreate Bryant's moves in the driveway. “The 32, I wear that for him – 8 plus 24. I try to include him in my everyday life. Rest in peace to him, but he’s definitely still helping a lot of people."
On Sunday, in the Mad Ants’ 130-123 overtime victory over the Grand Rapids Gold, York did a stellar Black Mamba impression. York hit a 3-pointer as time expired, with Kellan Grady right in his face, and York drained another 3, from especially long range, to complete the victory at Memorial Coliseum.
Under new G League overtime rules, the first team to score seven points wins, and the Mad Ants didn't allow any. They also got two Deividas Sirvydis free throws and a Justin Anderson put-back.
“I’ve got to give credit to my teammates. They found me in the right spots,” said York, 29, who had a 30 points on 8-of-16 shooting. “And give credit to Justin Anderson, playing the (point) for maybe the first time in his career. He handled the team and handled the job really well.
“So, they got me in the right spots, found me, and I was able to knock down shots late, because in the first half I was 0 for 4 (from 3-point range). It’s not always going to be pretty, but there’s that competitive nature … and we’ve all got it. That fire was shining bright tonight.”
The Mad Ants, who opened the season with a 152-129 victory Saturday over the Gold, went into the rematch with a different lineup because Trevelin Queen was called to the Indiana Pacers, David Stockton joined Team USA for World Cup qualifying and Norvel Pelle had an ankle injury.
Sirvydis scored 28 points. Anderson totaled 21 points and 13 assists. Kendall Brown added 19 points.
A day after totaling 35 points, including 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, York was only 2 for 8 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds, four assists and four steals. He's only played two NBA games, with the Pacers to close last season, and the Mad Ants believe performances like Sunday's will get him back there.
“He was basically the same player last year, and he hit big shot after big shot,” Fort Wayne coach Tom Hankins said. “He’s scored a lot of points and it’s just a matter of time. The opportunity will be there. He’s paying his dues and the word’s getting out.”
Grand Rapids was paced by Jared Butler’s 30 points and 10 rebounds. But the Gold couldn’t solve York, who was in the building shooting at 9:30 a.m. and again at 2:30 p.m., preparing for a 5 p.m. game that drew 1,398 fans.
“Not a lot of people see it, but it’s just hard time, getting in the gym, keeping your head down and staying focused,” York said. “When the opportunity will meet the preparation, I’m going to be ready to go. Whenever that NBA team is ready, I know there are a lot that can use my help.”