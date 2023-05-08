The Indiana Pacers didn’t understand Fort Wayne, didn’t value Fort Wayne and weren’t truthful with Fort Wayne.
Their abrupt announcement Monday that they’re pulling the Mad Ants out of town – with no warning to local staff, fans or corporate sponsors – was par for the course after the Pacers disintegrated the franchise over eight years.
The Mad Ants will next play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis until a new arena opens in Noblesville in 2024-25. Good luck, Noblesville, because once the luster of the new building wears off, you’ll be at the mercy of an NBA team that has proved for eight years it doesn’t know how to effectively run a minor-league franchise.
Anyone who witnessed the heyday of the Mad Ants under previous ownership, including a G League championship in 2014, a return to the finals in 2015, and a festive nightly atmosphere at Memorial Coliseum, knows the product the last several years was not the same.
The crowds were sparser, the Mad Ants proclaiming sellouts despite cordoning off large sections of seats. The once gaudy halftime shows were gone, replaced by things like a guy walking on stilts. A playoff series hasn’t been won since 2015, the season before the Pacers bought the Mad Ants, and the team’s directive – whether the Pacers will admit it or not – shifted from winning to developing talent.
From the moment the Pacers bought the Mad Ants, the disconnect was apparent. They couldn’t understand why having the Pacers’ name didn’t automatically make the Mad Ants the biggest thing in town, not comprehending that hockey rules the sports market here and should have the prime dates at the Coliseum. The Pacers got rid of Mad Ants staff members such as Heidi Kessens and Garrett Martz, who had solid relationships with fans and sponsors and understood what it took to make basketball successful in Fort Wayne. The Mad Ants alienated the media after former team president Jeff Potter had worked diligently to get regular coverage in a sports-heavy market.
The Pacers wanted a new downtown arena almost as soon as they bought the Mad Ants, whether an arena made sense for the community or not, with no real proof that the Mad Ants could draw enough fans to be a suitable anchor tenant. Even as that plan fizzled and the Pacers quietly looked at other potential sites around town, such as Glenbrook Square or the Electric Works, or flirted with other cities, they proclaimed their commitment to the Coliseum and to Fort Wayne.
The person the Pacers hired to replace Potter, Tim Bawmann, is an incredibly nice man who was put in a tough position as the public voice of the team, saying all was well as the Pacers moved in the shadows to for years to move the Mad Ants. It’s quite possible – even probable – he didn’t know any more than the rest of us of the Pacers’ true intentions.
Bawmann’s staff worked incredibly hard, but it was well behind the Komets’ and TinCaps’ when it came to effectively generating fan or media interest. It was happenstance to show up at a Mad Ants game and learn it was some sort of theme night that had been barely promoted. Bawmann, who came in with a background in baseball, did have great giveaways – from replica championship rings to bobbleheads – and could always be seen walking the arena and shaking hands with a dwindling-yet-passionate fan base. Average attendance last season was 2,484, but that represents tickets out, not actual butts in the seats.
The Pacers’ decision post-pandemic to hold some of the Mad Ants’ games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse was the death knell for G League basketball in Fort Wayne; you can’t have stretches of up to seven weeks between games in your home building and expect to survive. And they didn’t understand that the key to attendance in Fort Wayne, a city that once was home to the NBA’s Pistons and the Continental Basketball Association’s Fury, is winning games.
For all the Mad Ants’ bluster in recent years about developing players for the Pacers, such as Oshae Brissett, Gabe York or Justin Anderson, that doesn’t resonate as much with fans here as competing for championships. The previous ownership group got that and worked for years to make it happen, with players such as Ron Howard, Tony Mitchell and Ramon Harris, but the team’s identity as winners dissipated after the Pacers bought them.
The Pacers could have done so much more to help the local staff succeed. For instance, advance notice that an NBA player was going to be sent down for conditioning would have allowed the boots on the ground to market those nights, build ticket sales, generate media interest and get more people into the building. Instead, the staff here often found out big news with the rest of us.
Which is how it was Monday, when the Pacers arrived and told local staff they were out of jobs, and that Fort Wayne was out of a pro basketball team. We’ve seen how the NBA values basketball fans in smaller markets, as more and more G League teams have been moved into the NBA cities themselves, but the Pacers promised us this would be different.
Instead, the Pacers gutted pro basketball in Fort Wayne and then went on their way. Good luck, Noblesville, you’re gonna need it.
Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. He can be reached at jcohn@jg.net, 260-461-8429 or on social media @sportsicohn.