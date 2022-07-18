The Fort Wayne Champs won their Round of 64 game in The Basketball Tournament, a $1 million, winner-take-all event. The No. 5 seed champs beat fourth-seeded Nasty Nasti, a team of Cincinnati alumni, 71-67 on Monday at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Former Ball State standout Tayler Persons led Fort Wayne with 26 points, 20 in the second half, eight rebounds and three assists.
"It felt great," Champs forward Stephan Hicks, a former Mad Ant, said of winning a de facto road game. "Over the years I've loved playing in road games. It's a great feeling to have silence in the crowd, it's a great experience."
The Champs will face Xavier Regional No. 1 seed Florida TNT on Wednesday. Florida won its first game 114-57 on Monday, against Team AboutBillions.
Hicks had 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists while Summit City native, former North Side star and three-time NAIA All-American TreVion Crews added seven points, three rebounds and a steal.
Persons hit a leaning runner from 12 feet to push Fort Wayne to a game-ending 71 points (TBT uses the Elam Ending, which uses a target score rather than a timed clock in the fourth quarter).
"That's just who I am, you can ask all my people back home, when it gets tough, that's when I play my best," Persons said. "I initiated a lot (of talking) to get myself going too, but it's all love in the game. I definitely look forward to these environments – talking, enjoying the game, but still respecting the game, as well. I love when it gets ratcheted up a little bit."
Hicks hit a tough fadeaway 17-jumper from the baseline to put the Champs up 69-64.
Around TBT
Xavier Regional No. 2 seed Sideline Cancer, featuring former Indiana Hoosiers Maurice Creek and Remy Abell, beat seventh-seeded Defeat Diabetes 78-77 on a game-winning 3-pointer from former South Dakota State star Mike Daum. Creek, back in the United States after briefly getting trapped in Ukraine, where he was playing professional basketball when the war with Russia broke out, had four rebounds and three assists. Abell chipped in five points and three rebounds.