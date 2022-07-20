The Fort Wayne Champs were eliminated from The Basketball Tournament on Wednesday after an 87-78 round of 32 loss to Xavier Regional No. 1 seed Florida TNT despite 16 points from former Ball State standout Tayler Persons in front of an announced crowd of 1,111 at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.
The fifth-seeded Champs, who beat No. 4 seed Nasty Nasti in the first round Monday, were level with Florida, which won its first-round game by 57, at the end of the third quarter, but were outscored 24-15 in the untimed final period and lost on a free throw that pushed TNT to the game-ending total (TBT utilizes the Elam Ending, which uses a target score rather than a timed clock in the fourth quarter).
Former Mad Ant Stephan Hicks poured in 12 points and grabbed four rebounds for the Champs. Fort Wayne native and former North Side standout TreVion Crews chipped in five points and two assists.
University of Central Florida product Keith Clanton had 22 points on 10-of-11 shooting for Florida and added seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Christopher Warren added 24 points and went 6 of 12 from 3-point range. He hit back-to-back 3s at the start of the fourth quarter to put TNT up 69-63.
Around TBT
Xavier Regional No. 2 seed Sideline Cancer, featuring former Indiana Hoosiers Maurice Creek and Remy Abell, were upset in the round of 32 by third-seeded Zip 'Em Up. Abell had eight points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal in the 89-81 defeat. Indianapolis native and former Xavier standout Trevon Bluiett had 14 points for the victors.