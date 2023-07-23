The Fort Wayne Champs saw their run in The Basketball Tournament come to an end with an 86-74 loss Saturday in the round of 32 to the tournament's reigning runner-up The Program for Autism, despite 20 points for Jaren Lewis and 16 points, six rebounds and four assists for former Ball State standout Tayler Persons at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.
The game was tight throughout and Lewis hit a pair of free throws to knot the score at 74 late in the fourth quarter, but The Program for Autism made four straight 3-pointers to close out the game, including the Elam Ending game-winner from J'Covan Brown to conclude the Champs' eighth trip to the 64-team, $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball showcase.
What a SEQUENCE by the @FWChamps! @TaylerPersons8 has the DIMER badge on HOF! 👀 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PWp5j4Kgg9— TBT (@thetournament) July 22, 2023
Former Mad Ant Stephan Hicks had 14 points on 4-for-8 shooting and five rebounds after scoring 25 points in an 85-52 opening-round victory over The Bucketneers, a team made up primarily of East Tennessee State alumni.
By winning one game in the tournament, the Champs guaranteed themselves a spot in the bracket next year. They have lost in the round of 32 in back-to-back years.