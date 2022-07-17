COLUMBIA CITY – Maybe it goes without saying, but there’s much urgency for the Fort Wayne Champs to have a good start, if they really want to win $1 million.
That’s the nature of a single-elimination tournament; there’s little room for mishaps.
“One hundred percent, you want to go in and play hard right away,” said the Champs’ TreVion Crews, a former North Side and Bethel star. “You can’t feel guys out or get warmed up, or you’re already down 10 or 20 at that point in time.
“You’ve got to play hard right away.”
The Champs will tip off at 6 p.m. Monday against Nasty Natti, a team of Cincinnati Bearcats alumni, at Xavier University’s Cintas Center – in Cincinnati.
The Champs’ Tayler Persons, a former Ball State player, is expecting to face a big home-court advantage for their opener at The Basketball Tournament, an annual 64-team event.
“I love that aspect of being the underdog,” he said Thursday at a news conference at City Automall. “They’ll have home fans and we probably won’t have that many fans. Our families will probably come up; I know my people from Kokomo will be there, and my wife and her family.”
Crews and Persons played for the Champs last year, when they reached the second round in Charleston, West Virginia.
“There might be a lot of people there (supporting Nasty Natti), you never know. They support those two schools, Xavier and Cincinnati, and both have great fan bases,” Persons said. “So hopefully they have a nice crowd and make the game that much more fun. We’ve got nothing to lose. We’re (going to Cincinnati) for two days for practice and we’ve just got to go out there. Let’s have fun and keep playing the game that we’ve been playing.
“Let’s make something happen.”
The Champs are one of TBT’s oldest and most successful teams, having racked up a 10-6 record in six appearances. That includes a run to the 2015 semifinals – the team was then known as Ants Alumni (a nod to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G League) – and the Super 16 in 2018. The Champs are a No. 5 seed, and Nasty Natti a 4.
The Champs’ roster includes Stephan Hicks, a longtime Mad Ants player, and others who play professionally overseas: Skyler Flatten, Christian Lutete, Rashard Odomes, Jaren Lewis, Solomon Young and Demajeo Wiggins.
They’ll be coached by Rod Wilmont, a former Indiana University and Mad Ants player, who now coaches at Fairmount Academy in Orlando, Florida. Wilmont played for the Champs when they made it to the semifinals and coached them in 2017.
The Champs’ general manager is Fort Wayne’s Garrett Martz, a player agent with the locally owned Potter Sports Group, and the assistant coaches include Jeff Potter (a player agent and the former Mad Ants owner), Kevin Bloom (director of basketball at Optimum Performance Sports) and Anthony Kent (a former Mad Ants player).
For all involved, competing in a single elimination tournament harkens, as much as anything, to their college ball.
“It’s single elimination and, you know, for a million dollars, you’ve got to come out and play hard right away,” Crews said.
“Guys prepare themselves all their lives to play at the highest level. This is a tournament where you’re playing against some pro guys, who play the game of basketball, so for us it’s going to be very exciting.”
Persons agreed.
“It’s funny. It’s like the NCAA Tournament, same kind of format, and anybody can be beat,” he said. “Basketball is a different sport – somebody gets hot and they change the whole game. We’re definitely looking to play good. Hopefully, we’ll play fast and shoot a lot of 3s. I don’t know what our coach wants us to do yet – we’ll see – but we need to get on the same page, have fun and put on a show.”
At least 10 former Mad Ants are slated to play for eight different TBT teams, including C.J. Fair and Rakeem Christmas with defending-champion Boeheim’s Army, a Syracuse alumni team.
Men of Mackey, with Purdue alumni, is managed by Fort Wayne’s Ryan Kay and includes former Warsaw star Kyle Mangas.
Eberlein Drive is managed by Fort Wayne native Matt Mitchell.
If the Champs win Monday, they’ll play Wednesday against either No. 1 seed Florida TNT, which has former Mad Ants player Rob Gray, or Team AboutBillions.