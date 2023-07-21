The Fort Wayne Champs opened their eighth year in The Basketball Tournament with an easy 85-52 win on Friday at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati over the No. 4 seed Bucketneers, a team largely comprised of East Tennessee State alumni, to advance to the tournament's round of 32.
Former Mad Ant Stephan Hicks led the way for the Champs with 25 points on 6-for-10 shooting and an 11-for-12 mark at the foul line. He added eight rebounds.
"I just want to show teams I can still play at a high level, show what I can do," said Hicks, who is coming off a torn MCL. "Right now, I think I'm in the best shape of my career and I want to come out here and just play hard and get a win for my team."
Stanley Whittaker Jr. added 13 points and nine rebounds and former Ball State guard Tayler Persons, a three-time All-Mid-American Conference performer, chipped in five points, six rebounds and seven assists. Fort Wayne was plus-40 with Persons on the court.
Former NCAA AND TBT dunk contest champion, Marcus Lewis, just threw down a NASTY reverse🔥Fort Wayne Champs are up 37!!!!! pic.twitter.com/toZRWpxKDm— TBT (@thetournament) July 21, 2023
The fifth-seeded Champs, coached by former Mad Ant and Indiana University standout Rod Wilmont, will face last year's TBT runner-up The Program for Autism today at 6 p.m. in the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball showcase.