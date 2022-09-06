The G League, long a testing ground for potential NBA rules, will implement target scores this season in games that go to overtime, the Mad Ants announced.
For games tied after four quarters, no clock will be used and the game will be won by the first team to score seven points in overtime.
Additionally, in all 31 games at the annual Winter Showcase in December at Las Vegas, a final target score will be used in regulation time; the target score will be the leading team’s score at the end of three quarters, plus 25 points, and this is not totally dissimilar from the “Elam Ending” format that has become popular in other events, such as the winner-take-all The Basketball Tournament.