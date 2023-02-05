The Mad Ants have re-signed Noah Starkey, who played three games with them in December and averaged 4.2 points and 8.9 minutes. The Mad Ants face the Capital City Go-Go at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
web only
Mad Ants add Starkey to roster, again
Justin Cohn
Senior Writer
Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, he was named Sportswriter of the Year by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association in 2020.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today