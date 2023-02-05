The Mad Ants have re-signed Noah Starkey, who played three games with them in December and averaged 4.2 points and 8.9 minutes. The Mad Ants face the Capital City Go-Go at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. 

jcohn@jg.net

Senior Writer

Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, he was named Sportswriter of the Year by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association in 2020.