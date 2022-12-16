The Mad Ants defeated the Wisconsin Herd 128-114 on Friday night at Oshkosh Arena in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, but they’re going to need some help to reach the Showcase Cup Tournament at Las Vegas.
The Mad Ants (10-6) won back-to-back games at Oshkosh, and this was the final game of the qualification process for the tournament. According to the Mad Ants, if Windy City loses to Grand Rapids on Saturday, the Mad Ants will qualify; if not, the Mad Ants will merely play exhibition games at the Winter Showcase in Las Vegas.
Gabe York had 25 points for the Mad Ants. Justin Anderson added 22. Jermaine Samuels Jr. had 20 points and 15 rebounds. Chris Duarte, in the second game of his rehabilitation assignment from the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, had 17 points on 4-of-15 shooting.
For Wisconsin (6-10), Sandro Mamukelashvili had 26 points and Joe Wieskamp had 25.