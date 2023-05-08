For 16 seasons, the Mad Ants thrilled basketball fans at Memorial Coliseum. But their run came to an abrupt end Monday.
The NBA’s Indiana Pacers, who bought the team in 2015 after back-to-back trips to the G League finals, announced they are moving to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis before going to a new 3,400-seat arena in Noblesville.
"Pacers Sports & Entertainment is truly grateful to the fans, community partners, and civic leaders in Fort Wayne who have helped make the Mad Ants successful, on and off the court," PS&E wrote in an email to The Journal Gazette. "We look forward to continuing to work alongside the strong network of local organizations there to support Fort Wayne families through PS&E’s annual community engagement programs."
The new arena in Noblesville is expected to open in the 2024-25 season.
“We are excited to welcome Pacers Sports & Entertainment to Noblesville along with the players, coaches and staff of the G League team,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said in a press release. “The Pacers are an iconic brand with deep roots in central Indiana. Partnering with such an impactful organization opens numerous opportunities for our community and drives forward our efforts for a larger sports and entertainment district with enhanced partnerships.”
Tim Bawmann, the Mad Ants’ president, told The Journal Gazette in March that the team was set to return to the Coliseum next season, saying: “We’re working with the Coliseum right now on another lease. That’s been in progress for a couple months. We’re just ironing out the last details. We’re in the process of purchasing a new court with the Coliseum, so we’ll be back. We just need to dot the i’s and cross the t’s.”
A Mad Ants spokesperson deferred comment Monday to the Pacers.
“The G League is world-class basketball, and PS&E is proud to bring that to Noblesville as we strengthen our basketball operations and enhance player development in one of the state’s most vibrant and growing communities,” Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Rick Fuson said in the press release.
“We are excited about the way this partnership fits into the bold vision for economic development Mayor Jensen has laid out, and we can’t wait to continue growing our NBA and G League fan base right here in Hamilton County.”
The Mad Ants won a championship in 2015 and produced many star players, such as Ron Howard, Walt Lemon Jr. and Gabe York. But rumors of a potential move to Indianapolis had swirled since the the Pacers bought them, especially when it became clear a downtown arena wasn't going to be built in the near future.
"Over the last year, there have been some reports that we're going to take the Mad Ants and move them to the Carmel area," Fuson said in 2016. "I live in Carmel. I don't want the Mad Ants there. I want them to be in Fort Wayne. I'm here to say to you today that Herb Simon and (the Pacers') ownership group have never moved a team. He's never threatened to move a team. And it's not going to be like that here."
The Mad Ants' prospects of staying in Fort Wayne clearly dimmed with the pandemic. After there were no games in Fort Wayne for 20 months – the 2020-21 season was played entirely in Orlando, Florida – the Mad Ants began splitting their schedule between the Coliseum and Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Pacers' home.
While the Mad Ants have offices and limited staff in downtown Fort Wayne, the players and coaches have been commuting from Indianapolis the last two seasons.
G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim told the Mad Ants last season they’d no longer be able to play more than five games outside of their home market, and Bawmann had been planning on having more games at Memorial Coliseum. Now there will be none.
An email from the Mad Ants to corporate sponsors Monday read: “You have been integral to the success we have enjoyed over the years. Please know that a decision like this is never easy, and we are incredibly grateful for the support that you and our wonderful Mad Ants fans have shown for our team over the years.”
The Mad Ants’ average announced attendance last season was 2,484 at the Coliseum and 1,183 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. That number represented tickets out, not actual fans in seats, though, and the number of Pacers staff members who got tickets to the games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse suggested the disparity between attendance for Mad Ants games in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis was even larger.
According to a press release, the Noblesville Common Council will meet Tuesday and a 10-year partnership agreement between the City of Noblesville and Pacers Sports & Entertainment will be presented. The agreement includes $5 million in cash investment from PS&E, which will also lead an effort to secure another $5 million in naming rights and signage over those 10 years, as well as $36.5 million from the city in building the arena.
The Mad Ants’ moniker – an homage to General “Mad” Anthony Wayne – will be retired after the coming season. That name was chosen by the original ownership group, headed financially by John Zeglis and run by Jeff Potter, who sold the team to the Pacers in 2015 when they were at the height of their success in terms of basketball and attendance.
Memorial Coliseum’s general manager, Melanie Carney, couldn’t be reached for comment. The Coliseum has been home to other professional basketball teams, including the NBA’s Zollner Pistons, who are now the Detroit Pistons, and the Fort Wayne Fury of the Continental Basketball Association.