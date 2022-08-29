The Mad Ants acquired point guard David Stockton – son of Basketball Hall of Fame inductee John Stockton – on Monday from the Memphis Hustle.
The Mad Ants also acquired Memphis’ third-round pick in the 2023 G League Draft, while giving up Derrick Walton Jr., Kenny Williams and a first-round pick in the 2023 draft.
David Stockton, 31, has played in six NBA games with the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz.
He has G League experience with Memphis, South Bay and Reno – averaging 16.8 points, 6.7 assists and 1.5 steals over 198 games – and has played overseas in Croatia, New Zealand, Bavaria and Puerto Rico.
He played in college for Gonzaga, as did his father, a 10-time all-star with the Jazz and the NBA’s all-time leader in assists and steals.
The Mad Ants' home opener will be Nov. 5 at Memorial Coliseum.