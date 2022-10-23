The Mad Ants unveiled their roster Sunday and it includes 17 players, such as returning stars Justin Anderson and Gabe York, reigning G League MVP Trevelin Queen and David Stockton, the son of Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton.
The Mad Ants open training camp Monday in Indianapolis and will begin their regular season Nov. 5 at Memorial Coliseum against the Grand Rapids Gold.
The roster has other familiar names, such as Bennie Boatwright, Andrew Rowsey and Will Voorhees. It also includes Pedro Bradshaw, Eli Brooks, Kendall Brown, Tevin Brown, Chris Coffey, Abu Kigab, Quincy McKnight, Norvel Pelle, Jermaine Samuels Jr. and Deividas Sirvydis.
The Mad Ants need to get down to 12 players by the regular season, including the players on two-way contracts with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers – Kendall Brown, a rookie out of Baylor (taken in the second round of the NBA draft), and Queen, who played last season for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, won a championship and was named Finals MVP.