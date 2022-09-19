The Mad Ants unveiled their coaching staff for the coming season, announcing that head coach Tom Hankins is welcoming new assistants Dylan DeBusk, Justin Wetzel and James Cambronne.
DeBusk had been the Indiana Pacers’ video coordinator.
Wetzel had been an assistant with the Capital City Go-Go. He is a former head coach at Dickinson State University (2014-17) and the founder of the Native American & Indigenous Basketball Coaches Association.
Cambronne, who will serve as an assistant coach and video coordinator, had been an assistant video coordinator with the New York Knicks.