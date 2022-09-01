The Mad Ants will, for the second consecutive season, play home games at both Memorial Coliseum and in Indianapolis.
Of the 24 scheduled home games, 16 will be at the Coliseum and eight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, who own and operate the Mad Ants of the G League.
As was the case last season, there will be a Showcase Cup season consisting of 16 games to determine the lineup for the Showcase Cup Tournament in Las Vegas, Dec. 19-22. Even if the Mad Ants aren’t among the eight qualifying teams, as they were last season, they will still play two games at the Winter Showcase.
Winners of four “pods” will qualify for the tournament, along with the remaining four teams with the best winning percentages.
The Showcase Cup season will begin for the Mad Ants on Nov. 5 – which is also their season opener – and Nov. 6 at the Coliseum against Grand Rapids.
The Mad Ants will play eight home games as they try to qualify for the tournament and only one of those games, Nov. 22 against Cleveland, will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The 32-game regular season will begin Dec. 27 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against Maine and the first Coliseum game of the regular season will be Jan. 4 against Windy City, closing a nearly month-long stretch without a game in Fort Wayne.
The Mad Ants will have another long stretch without local games between Feb. 12 and March 9.
The final home game will be March 19 against Wisconsin at the Coliseum.
The top six teams in each conference will qualify for the postseason. The Mad Ants missed the playoffs last season.
Some games of note from the Mad Ants’ schedule: On Nov. 25, against Iowa, the Mad Ants will wear special 260 area code jerseys at the Coliseum; on Jan. 22, they will play host to College Park at the Coliseum, and the Skyhawks are coached by former Fort Wayne coach Steve Gansey; and on March 11, against Motor City at the Coliseum, the Mad Ants will have a Justin Anderson bobblehead giveaway.
Season tickets are on sale, along with five-game mini plans. It hasn’t been announced when single-game tickets go on sale.
Information is at ftwaynemadants.com.
In other G League news, for overtime this season the first team to score seven points wins, and that extra session will be untimed.
A variation of the target score also will be in use for all games at the G League’s Winter Showcase at Las Vegas in December. There will be no clock in the fourth quarter of those games; the leading score after three quarters will have 25 points added to it, and the first team to that number wins. For example, if Team A leads Team B 75-74 after three quarters, the first team to 100 points would be the winner.
Another new twist for the G League this season is that the league-sponsored Ignite team will be a full-fledged member, with a 50-game schedule and eligible for the league championship for the first time.
Also playing a full schedule this season: the Mexico City Capitanes. They’ll host the first G League regular-season game played in Mexico on Nov. 6 against the defending champion Rio Grande Valley Vipers.