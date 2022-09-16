The NBA’s Indiana Pacers signed Kendall Brown to a two-way contract, so he’ll likely be with the Mad Ants for some of the coming G League season.
Brown, 19, played one season at Baylor before being picked in the second round of this year’s NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, who traded him to the Pacers for a 2026 second-round pick and cash.
Brown, a 6-foot-8 guard/forward, averaged 9.7 points and 4.5 rebounds for Baylor, making the Big 12’s All-Freshman Team. He played with the Pacers in the Las Vegas Summer League in July.
Last season, five players spent time with the Mad Ants on two-way contracts: Duane Washington Jr., Dejon Jarreau, Terry Taylor, Gabe York and Nate Hinton.
On Friday, the Pacers also signed forwards James Johnson and Bennie Boatwright, plus guards York and David Stockton.