Trevelin Queen had 33 points in his return to the Mad Ants’ lineup from the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, but Fort Wayne lost 129-119 to the Windy City Bulls on Friday night at Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
Queen, who was the G League’s regular-season and playoff MVP last season with Rio Grande Valley, had seven steals, six rebounds and three assists.
Justin Anderson and Deividas Sirvydis had 19 points apiece for the Mad Ants (8-5), who have lost back-to-back games in the Showcase Cup portion of the season.
Windy City (7-4) was paced by Henri Drell and Ethan Thompson, who had 23 points apiece. Drell added 11 rebounds.
A crowd of 1,101 was on hand.