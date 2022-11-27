Jermaine Samuels Jr. drove through two defenders in the lane, then scooped the ball off the glass and in, cementing the Mad Ants’ 103-102 victory Sunday over the Motor City Cruise in Detroit.
Samuels' winning shot came with 1.4 seconds remaining, in front of 1,028 fans at the Wayne State Fieldhouse, and the rookie finished with a career-high 18 points.
Teammate Trevelin Queen had 23 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists and Fort Wayne improved to 5-3 as it tries to qualify for the Showcase Cup Tournament in Las Vegas.
Eli Brooks added 14 points for the Mad Ants.
Motor City (2-7) was paced by Devontae Cacok’s 29 points.
The teams play again 7 p.m. Monday at Wayne State Fieldhouse.