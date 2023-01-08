Jermaine Samuels Jr. scored a career-best 28 points for the Mad Ants, but they lost 122-119 to the Cleveland Charge in overtime Sunday.
Sam Merrill’s 3-pointer reached the target score and clinched the victory for Cleveland, in front of an announced crowd of 1,807 at Memorial Coliseum, where the Charge had lost its five previous meetings dating back to February 2020.
Samuels, a rookie out of Villanova, made 10 of 16 shots and had nine rebounds for the Mad Ants (2-3), who are off until 7 p.m. Saturday, when they play host to the Wisconsin Herd at the Coliseum.
“It’ll give everybody a chance to just hit the reset button again,” Samuels said. “We just know we’ve got to come back to work, get better as a team and keep making plays for each other. I don’t think anything needs to change, just keep paying attention to the details, and we’ll get better (the rest) of the season.”
Fort Wayne’s Trevelin Queen had 22 points and eight rebounds. David Stockton had 18 points six assists, coming back into the game after suffering a facial injury, and Tevin Brown also had 18 points. Justin Anderson totaled 17 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
For Cleveland (3-1), Sharife Cooper had 43 points – he made 12 of 30 shots – and 10 assists and nine rebounds. Merrill had 28 points and was 5 of 8 from beyond the arc. Isaiah Mobley 20 points and 19 rebounds.
Fort Wayne’s Gabe York forced overtime with a fast-break dunk, shortly after he hit a 3. York had seven points and seven rebounds.