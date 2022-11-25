Gabe York gave it an effort to force overtime, shooting a long-range 3-pointer as time expired, but it was just off the mark and banked off the boards as the Mad Ants lost 127-124 to the Iowa Wolves in front of an announced crowd of 3,121 at Memorial Coliseum on Friday night.
Fort Wayne dropped to 4-3 in the Showcase Cup portion of the season – they’re trying to qualify for a tournament in Las Vegas at the Winter Showcase – and Iowa improved to 5-3.
York and Trevelin Queen had 24 points apiece for Fort Wayne, which rallied multiple times in the game and got 13 points and 10 assists from David Stockton.
Iowa’s Luka Garza had 31 points and 11 rebounds.
The Mad Ants face the Motor City Cruise at 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday at Detroit’s Wayne State Fieldhouse.