Mad Ants not scurrying away yet

The Mad Ants will host their Fan Fest at Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 5 from 6-8 p.m., the team announced Wednesday. They will also hold a one hour skills clinic the same day from 6-7 p.m. at the Coliseum.

The Fan Fest is free and gives attendees opportunities to tour the locker room, take a shot on the court and get an early look at the arena's kids zone. 

Spots for the skills clinic are limited. The clinic costs $15 and comes with a ticket to the team's season opener on Nov. 5 against Grand Rapids in Fort Wayne.

For more information about both events, go to www.ftwaynemadants.com.

