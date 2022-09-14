The Mad Ants acquired 6-foot-10, 231-pound Norvel Pelle from the Cleveland Charge on Wednesday, in exchange for Nate Hinton and a second-round pick in the 2023 G League Draft.
Pelle, 29, played three games last season with the NBA’s Utah Jazz, averaging 2 points and 6.3 minutes per contest, and also was on the roster of the Boston Celtics. He’s played 40 NBA games in his career, including time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks.
In 19 regular-season games with the Charge last season, he averaged 6.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 shot blocks. That came after nine games in the Showcase Cup portion of the season, during which he averaged 8.9 points and 8.1 rebounds.
Hinton, 23, played two NBA games last season with the Indiana Pacers. With the Mad Ants, he played in 33 games and averaged 18.1 points, 9 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.1 assists.
The Showcase Cup season will begin for the Mad Ants on Nov. 5 at Memorial Coliseum against Grand Rapids.