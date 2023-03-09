Gabe York remembers all too well how it felt last year, when the Mad Ants narrowly missed the playoffs, and he’s not eager to repeat the experience.
“That was my first year, ever in my career, not making a postseason – high school, college, professional – and I just can’t have that again,” he said. “If it means giving up shots or giving one more to certain guys so they can be more focused on the game, I’ll do that. At this point, I just want to win, get to the playoffs and let the chips fall where they may.”
A 119-116 loss Thursday to the Motor City Cruise was a painful setback. Jaylen Johnson, who led Motor City with 23 points, converted a 3-pointer with less than a second remaining at Memorial Coliseum, where there was an announced crowd of 2,398, mostly schoolkids, for an 11 a.m. Education Day start.
Fort Wayne (13-13), trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018, went into Wednesday night one game back of Raptors 905 and the Capital City Go-Go for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Mad Ants have to leapfrog four teams and have only six games to do so, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Coliseum against the Cruise (13-14).
“We have six games left and we need to win all six,” York said.
The Mad Ants squandered a 12-point third-quarter lead, endured a back-and-forth fourth quarter, and thought they’d forced overtime when Trevelin Queen hit a 3-pointer with 7.8 seconds remaining, right after a Jordan Bone inbound pass.
Queen led Fort Wayne with 29 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Jermaine Samuels Jr. had 26 points and nine rebounds, but he fouled out with 10 seconds left and that may have impacted the Mad Ants’ ability to properly defend against Johnson’s winner.
Motor City’s center was 5 of 6 from beyond the arc.
“We had a really small lineup and had a little confusion on a ball screen in the backcourt,” Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins said. “We left a guy open who’s a decent 3-point shooter. If there’s one guy on the floor that we want shooting that shot, that’s the guy, but we don’t want him that wide open. He was naked, we had a little bit of confusion and he hit a big shot.”
Tuesday, the Mad Ants play a road game against the G League-best Long Island Nets (21-3), who went into Wednesday night with 15 straight victories, and then the Mad Ants host only one more game in Indiana – March 19 at the Coliseum against the Wisconsin Herd.
“When you lose a close game like (Wednesday’s), you go back and look beyond just the last couple of minutes,” Hankins said, noting the Mad Ants were dominated in offensive rebounds (17-8) and second-chance points (25-9), and shot only 10 of 36 (27.8%) from 3-point range when they normally want to convert at least 16 from beyond the arc.
Keifer Sykes, a former Mad Ants player, had 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Motor City.
Fort Wayne’s Justin Anderson scored 21 points with six rebounds. Bone had 15 points and eight rebounds. York had 15 points and six assists.
“We’re in kind of muddy water right now trying to figure it out,” York said, referring to injuries to Eli Brooks (leg), Kendall Brown (leg) and Elfrid Payton (leg), while integrating new players Bone and Noah Starkey into the lineup.
The good news is the Mad Ants finally have enough healthy players that Hankins can get his starters more rest. He’d like them fresh for a playoff run, but the Mad Ants are going to have to earn their spot with great play over the next six games.
“We definitely have to be on our high horse. We put ourselves in this predicament,” York said. “We need to finish out this year strong.”