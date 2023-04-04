Jermaine Samuels Jr.

The Mad Ants' Jermaine Samuels Jr. dunks on March 19 at Memorial Coliseum, in a game against the Wisconsin Herd.

The Mad Ants’ Jermaine Samuels Jr. finished third in voting for the G League’s Most Improved Player award, which was chosen by coaches and general managers. Santa Cruz’s Lester Quiñones won and Long Island’s Jordan Bowden was second. The 6-foot-7 Samuels, a rookie from Villanova, averaged 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals during the regular season.

