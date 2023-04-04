The Mad Ants’ Jermaine Samuels Jr. finished third in voting for the G League’s Most Improved Player award, which was chosen by coaches and general managers. Santa Cruz’s Lester Quiñones won and Long Island’s Jordan Bowden was second. The 6-foot-7 Samuels, a rookie from Villanova, averaged 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals during the regular season.
Mad Ants' Jermaine Samuels Jr. finishes 3rd in G League's Most Improved Player voting
Justin Cohn
Senior Writer
Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, he was named Sportswriter of the Year by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association in 2020.
