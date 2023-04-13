The Mad Ants’ Justin Anderson was selected to the All-G League Third Team, a year after he made the First Team.
Anderson, normally a forward, averaged 22.9 points over 30 games in the regular season, also averaging 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists as he played multiple positions including point guard.
He was chosen by head coaches and general managers.
Making the First Team were Windy City’s Carlik Jones, the league MVP, along with Long Island’s David Duke Jr., Capital City’s Jay Huff, Memphis’ Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Stockton’s Neemias Queta.
On the Second Team were Sioux Falls’ Jamaree Bouyea, Cleveland’s Sharife Cooper, Rio Grande Valley’s Darius Days, and Maine’s Mfiondu Kabengele and Luka Samanic.
Joining Anderson on the Third Team were Long Island’s Chris Chiozza, Ontario’s Moussa Diabaté and Xavier Moon, and Cleveland’s Isaiah Mobley.