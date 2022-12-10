Gabe York had 16 points to lead the Mad Ants on Saturday, but they lost 128-98 to the Windy City Bulls at Hoffman Estates, Illinois, where the Bulls swept a two-game set.
Fort Wayne got 12 points apiece from Trevelin Queen and Deividas Sirvydis. Queen added 10 rebounds.
David Stockton and Eli Brooks had 11 points each for the Mad Ants (8-6), who have lost three in a row.
For Windy City (8-4), Javon Freeman-Liberty had 23 points and 12 rebounds. Malcolm Hill added 20 points.
The Mad Ants lost at Hoffman Estates 129-119 on Friday, when Queen led Fort Wayne with 33 points and 7 steals. Norvel Pelle didn’t play in that game and, Saturday, it was announced he was in health-and-safety protocols. So, the Mad Ants signed Noah Starkey, who played earlier this season with the Oklahoma Blue and had four points in four minutes of one game.
On Saturday, Starkey had two assists and one rebound in four minutes.