With five games remaining in the regular season, and the Mad Ants’ hopes of making the playoffs dwindling, coach Tom Hankins expects a full commitment from his players as they head to Tuesday’s 7 p.m. game against the league-best Long Island Nets at Uniondale, New York.
“We’re going to have to get together and see who’s willing to, … stay dedicated, stay in the fight,” Hankins said, after the Mad Ants got pounded 132-102 on Saturday night by the Motor City Cruise, which swept back-to-back games at Memorial Coliseum. “It’s got to be a group effort where we come together and play together. It’s not going to be easy to do. That’s what we’re going to talk about the next couple days, until we play (the Nets); it’s going to take a tremendous, unselfish, sacrificial, hard-playing effort.”
The Mad Ants (13-14) haven’t been to the playoffs since 2018 and haven’t won a postseason game since reaching the 2015 finals, the season before the Indiana Pacers bought them. But this was supposed to be the year that brought playoff success, with a lineup that included last year’s G League MVP, Trevelin Queen, NBA-veteran Justin Anderson, sharpshooter Gabe York and a bevy of young prospects like Jermaine Samuels Jr.
The Mad Ants narrowly missed qualifying for December’s Showcase Cup Tournament in Las Vegas and went into Sunday one game back of the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and needing to leapfrog five teams, including the Cruise (14-14), to reach the postseason. The Ants’ cause has certainly been hindered since training camp by NBA call-ups, injuries and even losing David Stockton to the U.S. national team for a spell.
“Yeah, there’s no question that’s had a lot to do with (our inconsistency),” Hankins said. “Since the beginning of the season, we’re a team that when we make a lot of 3s, we win. When we don’t, we just don’t have a roster that’s very big and physical and we’re just built to play fast. When we’re shooting well, we’re really good, but physicality is really bothering us and it showed (Saturday).”
Former Mad Ants guard Keifer Sykes paced the Cruise with 34 points. His team led by as many as 40 points. Motor City’s ShawnDre Jones had 22 points and nine assists. Reggie Perry added 21 points and the Cruise finished 51.1% from the field, way better than Fort Wayne’s 36.7%.
An announced crowd of 4,212 – the largest of the season – was on hand Saturday for Faith and Family Night and a Justin Anderson bobblehead giveaway. There’s only one more regular-season game at the Coliseum at 2:30 p.m. Sunday against the Wisconsin Herd.
Anderson led Fort Wayne with 26 points. Samuels Jr. added 14 points and 10 rebounds. York had 13 points.
The Mad Ants lost 119-116 on Thursday, thanks to Jaylen Johnson’s 3-pointer with less than one second remaining.
Long Island, Tuesday’s opponent, went into Sunday at 22-4.