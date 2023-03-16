The Mad Ants apparently have no intention of going away quietly.

They defeated the Westchester Knicks 117-108 on Thursday night, at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and improved their chances of making the postseason – which seemed dismal just days ago.

They’re a half game back of the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but need to leapfrog three games with only three games remaining.

The Mad Ants (15-14) were paced by Gabe York’s 32 points, which included 9-of-16 shooting from 3-point range, while Justin Anderson had 24 points. Trevelin Queen added 23 points. Jermaine Samuels Jr. had 15 points, 14 rebounds and four steals.

The Mad Ants defeated the G League-best Long Island Nets 124-114 on Tuesday night at Uniondale, New York, after dropping a pair of key games to the Motor City Cruise at Memorial Coliseum.

Westchester (9-19) was paced by DaQuan Jeffries’ 34 points. Jericho Sims had eight points and 17 rebounds.

jcohn@jg.net

Tags

Senior Writer

Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, he was named Sportswriter of the Year by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association in 2020.