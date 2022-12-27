The Mad Ants’ regular season opened Tuesday with a 126-113 loss to the Maine Celtics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, where attendance was announced as 1,412.
Gabe York had 27 points and Trevelin Queen added 22 for the Mad Ants, who were fresh off two victories at the G League’s Winter Showcase in Las Vegas last week. Combined with the Showcase Cup Tournament qualification process, the Mad Ants were 12-6, but they barely missed the eight-team bracket that was won by the Ontario Clippers.
All G League teams’ records reverted to 0-0 for the regular season.
Jermaine Samuels Jr. had 21 points Tuesday for the Mad Ants, who don’t play at Memorial Coliseum until 7 p.m. Jan. 4 against the Windy City Bulls. The Bulls lost in the Showcase Cup final.
Maine’s Mfiondu Kabengele had 30 points and 12 rebounds.