Terry Taylor had 28 points and 7 rebounds, leading the Mad Ants to a 134-96 victory over the Santa Cruz Warriors at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.
Taylor, who was sent to the Mad Ants by the NBA’s Indiana Pacers on Monday, made 11 of 17 shots over 26 minutes Tuesday in the G League Winter Showcase game.
The Showcase is attended by many NBA scouts, so Taylor’s trade value could be judged there, as he gets valuable on-court time. Taylor has played 16 games this season with the Pacers, averaging only 1.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 8 minutes.
Deividas Sirvydis had 19 points for the Mad Ants. Justin Anderson had 17 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. Pedro Bradshaw added 17 points and seven rebounds.
Gabe York didn't play because of a non-COVID illness.
For Santa Cruz, Elijah Pemberton totaled 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting.
In the Winter Showcase, teams chase a target score to win the game, with no clock used in the fourth quarter. The target score is determined by the leading team's third-quarter point total, plus 25. The Mad Ants were up 109-73 heading into the fourth.
The Mad Ants barely missed qualifying for the eight-team Showcase Cup Tournament, which has a cash prize for players, by going 10-6 in the qualification process. Tuesday’s game was an exhibition, as will be Thursday’s 8 p.m. game against the Oklahoma City Blue.
The Mad Ants’ regular season opens Dec. 27 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.