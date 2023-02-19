The Mad Ants’ Trevelin Queen scored 19 points and teammate Gabe York had eight as they participated Sunday in the G League Next Up game, which was part of the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.
At the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, they were on Team Garza – captained by the Iowa Wolves’ Luka Garza – in its 178-162 victory over Team Scoot, captained by the G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson.
Queen converted 8 of 15 shots. York was 3 for 8, in front of a crowd of 3,260.
Sharife Cooper led Team Garza with 27 points and eight assists. Neemias Queta’s 22 points and nine rebounds paced Team Scoot.