The Mad Ants controlled their own fate. And they took care of business.
A 125-121 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats, on Saturday night at Wilmington, Delaware, propelled the Mad Ants into the postseason. Jermaine Samuels Jr. led Fort Wayne with 31 points – he made 13 of 19 shots – and 10 rebounds.
The G League postseason will be single elimination, among 12 teams, until a best-of-3 final. The Mad Ants will face either Maine, Cleveland or Capital City in the first round.
It’s the Mad Ants’ first trip to the playoffs since 2018. They haven’t won a playoff game since reaching the 2015 finals, the season before the NBA’s Indiana Pacers bought them from a local ownership group.
Less than two weeks ago, after dropping a pair of games at Memorial Coliseum to the Motor City Cruise, it seemed as if the Mad Ants’ hopes of making the playoffs had been eradicated. But they’ve won all five games since, four of them coming on the road, including one at G League-best Long Island and two at Delaware, the second-best team in the Eastern Conference.
The Mad Ants defeated the Blue Coats 114-110 on Friday at Wilmington.
Saturday’s victory wasn’t easy, either; the Mad Ants trailed 89-74 late in the third quarter before rallying at Chase Fieldhouse.
Gabe York finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds for Fort Wayne (18-14). Pedro Bradshaw added 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Delaware (20-12) was led by Braxton Key’s 18 points. Charlie Brown Jr. and Louis King had 17 points apiece.