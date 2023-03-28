The Mad Ants' first postseason appearance since 2018 lasted just one game – a 101-87 loss to the Capital City Go-Go on Tuesday night in the single-elimination Eastern Conference quarterfinals at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington.
Fort Wayne is still searching for its first championship since 2014 and its first under the stewardship of the Indiana Pacers.
It was a short-handed Mad Ants team which bowed out of the playoffs as Fort Wayne was missing not only reigning G League playoff MVP Trevelin Queen, who was suspended for the game, but also played without prolific scorer Justin Anderson, who was ejected early in the second quarter after picking up two technical fouls.
David Stockton scored 20 points and dished 10 assists for the Mad Ants and Tevin Brown added 20 points on 9-for-14 shooting, but without Queen and Anderson on the floor the Go-Go were able to key on Fort Wayne's third perimeter playmaker, Gabe York, who managed just 13 points on 3-for-14 shooting.
The Mad Ants shot 40% from the field and 7 for 36 from beyond the 3-point line.
"We were undermanned for most of the game," said Fort Wayne coach Tom Hankins, who completed his third season. "But we battled, we kept battling and we did a heck of a job. We had a specific defensive gameplan and we followed it to a T. ... We just couldn't keep them off the glass and we had a hard time scoring on them."
The Go-Go already led 32-19 when Anderson and Capital City's Craig Sword were involved in an altercation early in the second quarter. The pair got tangled up after a Capital City block and Anderson lightly shoved Sword off of him. Sword got up and sprinted the length of the court to lay a near hockey check into Anderson's back on the other end of the floor.
Sword was issued a flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game for his hit, but Anderson was also given a technical foul for the original shove. That became important when, moments after shooting his free throw, Anderson got into a verbal altercation with a fan and received a second technical foul, ejecting him from the game. The fan was also ejected.
"I don't understand the first technical foul," Hankins said. "The official said 'I saw the play and I didn't think it was worthy of a technical foul.' But because they kicked the guy (Sword) out for retaliation, they had to give Justin a technical for his act. Which makes zero sense to me.
"And then (Anderson) got into it with a fan and he said something which he shouldn't have done."
Anderson, a Montross, Virginia, native who played college basketball at Virginia and had a group of family and friends in attendance, went 1 of 7 from the field and scored four points. He averaged 34 points in two previous games against Capital City this season.
The losses of Queen and Anderson put more on York's shoulders and the Go-Go made him the focal point of its defensive attention the rest of the night.
"The defense really honed in on me after Justin got out of the game," York said. "Every coverage was making sure I don't come off and get a bucket. It was definitely frustrating; they had a great gameplan against me. They did what they had to do against me and I wasn't able to knock down shots either."
York made a corner 3 and then a 1-for-3 free throw at the end of the half to cut Fort Wayne's deficit to 48-43 at the break, but the Mad Ants missed eight straight shots at one juncture in the third quarter and trailed 76-60 after 36 minutes.
Fort Wayne scored 11 consecutive points early in the fourth quarter, closing to within 80-73 on a Stockton floater from 10 feet, but Capital City responded with an 8-0 run featuring a layup from Jay Huff and then a Huff block which led to a layup on the other end.
Huff, the league's leading shot-blocker, had 16 points, five blocks, six assists and a team-record 20 rebounds, tying the mark set earlier this season by former Purdue standout Trevion Williams.
Williams had three rebounds in limited minutes as he battled an apparent knee injury suffered in the first half.
Despite the loss, Hankins felt his team enjoyed "phenomenal" improvement this season.
"The most difficult thing to do in the G League is to get your team to play together," the coach said. "I really feel like we accomplished that. ... There's a lot of teams in the G League that give up with 10 games to go. They hate each other, they don't want to be around each other, it's just a miserable atmosphere. ... This group of guys, they rallied together, they put their differences aside and supported each other and played for each other."