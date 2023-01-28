Justin Anderson scored 37 points to lead the Mad Ants to a 124-116 victory Saturday over the Lakeland Magic.
An announced crowd of 2,181 attended the game at RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, where Anderson converted 15 of 25 shots.
Teammate Jermaine Samuels Jr. had 22 points – he made 9 of 12 shots – and 13 rebounds with five assists.
For Fort Wayne (8-5), which split the two-game set with the Magic (9-6), David Stockton had 20 points and 10 assists. Fort Wayne’s Gabe York, the G League’s reigning Player of the Week, sat out with an injury.
Orlando was paced by Jay Scrubb’s 27 points and seven rebounds.
The Mad Ants play host to the Capital City Go-Go 7 p.m. this Saturday at Memorial Coliseum.