A documentary film about the G League, which will include the Mad Ants before they moved out of Fort Wayne, will air on Prime Video beginning Aug. 8. Entitled “Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey,” the film features, among others, Scoot Henderson as he plays for the G League Ignite and prepares for Thursday’s NBA draft, in which he’s expected to be a lottery pick.
The film crew spent multiple days with the Mad Ants last season. However, the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, who own and operate the Mad Ants, announced May 8 they were moving the team to Noblesville, leaving Fort Wayne without a professional basketball team.
According to a press release from the producers of the film, Religion of Sports and The Ringer, the film is “a character-driven documentary that follows some of the most intriguing prospects in the NBA’s developmental league, the NBA G League, as they compete to earn the ultimate reward of an NBA roster spot. As the 2022-23 season unfolds, a unique group of athletes from diverse backgrounds take you on a journey to passionate basketball locales, including Las Vegas, Mexico City, Detroit, Maine, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, as they navigate the highs and lows of chasing their shared dream of reaching the pinnacle of professional basketball.”