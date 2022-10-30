The Mad Ants waived Andrew Rowsey on Sunday, bringing their roster down to 14 players. They need to be at 12, including two on two-way NBA contracts, for the regular season, which begins Saturday at Memorial Coliseum against Grand Rapids. The Mad Ants released Chris Coffey and Quincy McKnight last week. They have until noon Wednesday to make two more cuts.
Mad Ants waive Rowsey, 2 cuts to go
Justin Cohn
Senior Writer
Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, he was named Sportswriter of the Year by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association in 2020.
