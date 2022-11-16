David Stockton has returned to the Mad Ants after missing three games to join the US National Team for World Cup qualifying. In a corresponding roster move, the Mad Ants waived Will Voorhees, who was averaging 7.5 points and 3.8 rebounds.
Mad Ants waive Voorhees, as Stockton returns
Justin Cohn
Senior Writer
Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, he was named Sportswriter of the Year by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association in 2020.
