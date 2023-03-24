The Mad Ants are heading into the final game of the regular season with a four-game win streak, and they control their own fate in terms of making the playoffs.
They defeated the Delaware Blue Coats 114-110 on Friday night at Wilmington, Delaware, paced by Trevelin Queen’s 29 points.
If the Mad Ants win the rematch between the teams, 6 p.m. Saturday at Chase Fieldhouse, they’ll qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2018. If they make the postseason as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, it would be single elimination until a best-of-3 final, which would be the only time the Mad Ants could host a game at Memorial Coliseum.
Justin Anderson added 24 points – including a thunderous dunk in the final 2 minutes Friday – and Jermaine Samuels Jr. had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Mad Ants (17-14).
The Mad Ants’ win streak has included three on the road, including one against the league-best Long Island Nets and now the Blue Coats (20-11), the second-best team in the Eastern Conference.
Delaware was led by Louis King’s 23 points and Michael Foster Jr.’s 20 points with 10 rebounds.