It was another big night for Gabe York. And another big night for the Mad Ants.
York scored 41 points – he made 16 of 30 shots – and the Mad Ants defeated the Salt Lake City Stars 121-107, in front of an announced crowd of 5,406 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday.
The Mad Ants (6-3) have won four straight. In the last three, York has led them in scoring.
Fort Wayne’s Jermaine Samuels Jr. had 18 points and 14 rebounds. Teammate David Stockton had 18 points and 12 assists. Justin Anderson added 17 points.
Salt Lake City (5-5) was paced by Johnny Juzang’s 20 points. Tyler Cook had 18 points and 19 rebounds.
The Mad Ants next play 3 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Coliseum against the College Park Skyhawks, who are coached by former Fort Wayne coach Steve Gansey.