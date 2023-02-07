The Mad Ants’ Gabe York and Trevelin Queen will participate in the G League Next Up Game on Feb. 19, part of the NBA’s All-Star 2023 All-Star festivities.
The game will be at 3 p.m. at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and air on NBA TV.
York, a three-time G League Player of the Week, is averaging 24.1 points (sixth best in the league) and 1.9 steals (ninth) during the regular season. Queen, who is on a two-way contract with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, is averaging 22.5 points.
There were 24 G League players chosen through a fan vote and by the league itself. The captains – the Iowa Wolves’ Luke Garza, who led the fan vote, and the G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson – will choose 12-man rosters during a draft Feb. 14.