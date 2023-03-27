Will Jermaine Samuels Jr. become an NBA player? After seeing what the rookie has done with the Mad Ants – unexpectedly taking over the center position and helping them to their first playoff berth since 2018 – coach Tom Hankins wouldn’t bet against Samuels’ future.
“I’d never doubt a guy who works as hard as he does and is as cognizant of what needs to be worked on and what needs to improve,” Hankins said. “A lot of guys, you talk to them about what they need to work on and they’re like, ‘I’m already good at that.’ It’s in their minds; they’re not. But Jermaine, he understands. He’s got great self-awareness.”
People around the Mad Ants’ locker room talk all the time about Samuels’ work ethic. And that came in handy this season. After a career at Villanova, he spent NBA Summer League and training camp with the Indiana Pacers preparing to be a power forward or a wing.
“We never even thought of him being a center. Then, by necessity – Bennie Boatwright gets hurt, Norvel Pelle’s in and out of the lineup with injuries – we have to put (Samuels) in there,” Hankins said. “And he wasn’t very good in November. But he just got better. He’s really bright, he’s really talented. His effort level and his attention to detail, it’s off the charts.
“I think that’s kind of how those guys from Villanova are. They’re trained in that system, really fundamental, unselfish, play the right way, so to speak. And he’s a guy who really wants to get good. He’s in the gym more than most. And his growth has been off the charts and really fun to watch.”
The 6-foot-7 Samuels has averaged 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals. His single-game highs are 31 points, 16 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 blocks and 5 steals.
“It was a little bit of a difficult adjustment (playing center) because the size is just different compared to college,” Samuels said. “And in the NBA and G League, there are legitimate 7-footers and athletic guys, so it’s a little different in the games – a lot more reactionary – and it was an adjustment that I got better with over time.”
Samuels was the only Mad Ants player to appear in all 50 games over the Showcase Cup and regular seasons, starting 31 times.
“I’m just really grateful,” said Samuels, 24, who hails from Franklin, Massachusetts. “Not a lot of rookies get to come in and be a significant part of their team. The coaching staff has put trust in me. I’ve got vets on the team who have put trust in me. And that doesn’t happen too often, so I’m just trying to continue to do better and do right by them and step up when I can.”
Fort Wayne (18-14) won its last five games to qualify for tonight’s Eastern Conference quarterfinal against the Capital City Go-Go (19-13). Samuels led the Mad Ants with 31 points and 10 rebounds Saturday, when they got into the postseason with a 125-121 come-from-behind victory over the Delaware Blue Coats.
It was a performance few could have envisioned last fall.
“Man, from his first practice to even his first game, he’d already made improvements,” Mad Ants guard Gabe York said. “Then, from Game 1 to Game 20, there were huge improvements. And it’s just crazy to see him continue to get better and continue to grow, and continue to gain confidence.
“I think that also comes from teammates like us, telling him, ‘You’re good. If you make a mistake, don’t worry about it; it’s not the end of the world.’ I think he’s relished in that role of being a rookie, but also understanding that, ‘I’m a focal point of this team.’ We’ve given him that confidence and he’s running with it.”
Samuels knows that his hopes of making it to the NBA probably still reside with him playing more on the perimeter, but the skills he’s picked up have shown his versatility.
“I hope it plays in my favor if I get an opportunity anywhere,” he said.