The Indiana Pacers have exercised the team option on Oshae Brissett, 24, for next season.
Brissett, who played for the Mad Ants in the 2020-21 season, averaged 9.2 points and 5.3 rebounds in 67 games, including 25 starts, for the Pacers last season.
Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, he was named Sportswriter of the Year by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association in 2020.
