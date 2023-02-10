Justin Anderson scored 28 points and Gabe York added 27, but the Mad Ants lost 138-137 to the Greensboro Swarm at Novant Health Fieldhouse at Greensboro, North Carolina.
Newly signed Elfrid Payton made 10 of 18 shots for 23 points, with 10 rebounds, for the Mad Ants (10-7). Trevelin Queen added 21 points.
Greensboro (7-10) was paced by Xavier Sneed and Jalen Crutcher, who scored 22 points apiece.
The Mad Ants play host to the South Bay Lakers at noon Sunday at Memorial Coliseum and 12:30 p.m. Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.