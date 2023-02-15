Trevelin Queen had 34 points and 9 assists to lead the Mad Ants to a 141-135 victory over the College Park Skyhawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday.
Tevin Brown and Jermaine Samuels Jr. had 26 points apiece, and Samuels had 10 rebounds, as the Mad Ants go into the all-star break with back-to-back victories and a 12-8 record
College Park (9-11), coached by former Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey, was paced by Tyrese Martin’s 34 points and 11 rebounds.
Before the game, the Mad Ants traded Norvell Pelle to the Mexico City Capitanes, acquiring the rights to Justin Reyes and Tyler Davis.
Reyes is playing in Italy for Pallacanestro Varese ad Davis is in Puerto Rico with Cangrejeros de Santurce. Pelle averaged 5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks over 11 regular-season games with the Mad Ants.
Against the Skyhawks, David Stockton had 15 points and 15 assists, and Justin Anderson had 15 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.
Queen and teammate Gabe York will play Sunday in the G League Next Up Game, part of the NBA’s All-Star 2023 All-Star festivities at Salt Lake City, Utah.