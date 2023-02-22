Trevelin Queen, fresh off his appearance at the NBA’s All-Star Weekend, scored 22 points with eight rebounds Wednesday, but his Mad Ants lost 122-102 to the G league-leading Long Island Nets at Uniondale, New York.
An announced crowd of 2,947 attended the game at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Queen and teammate Gabe York played in the G League’s Next Up Game, as part of the all-star festivities, Sunday in Salt Lake City, Utah. York had 19 points and eight rebounds against the Nets.
Jermaine Samuels Jr. added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Mad Ants (12-9), who were down 60-58 at halftime and then saw the Nets to then go on a 41-17 run.
Long Island was paced by David Duke Jr.’s 24 points and Kaiser Gates’ 21.
The Nets (18-3) have won 12 in a row.