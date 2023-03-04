Trevelin Queen scored a game-best 34 points, but the Mad Ants lost 129-114 to Raptors 905 in front of an announced crowd of 4,238 at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, on Saturday afternoon.
Queen converted 12 of 23 shots and added seven rebounds and seven assists for the Mad Ants (13-12), who got 24 points from Jordan Bone and 23 from Justin Anderson.
Jermaine Samuels Jr. had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Mad Ants.
Raptors 905, which is 12-10, was led by Sterling Brown and Gabe Brown, who had 21 points apiece.
The Mad Ants next play 11 a.m. Thursday at Memorial Coliseum against the Motor City Cruise.