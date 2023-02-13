Trevelin Queen had 35 points – including a monster second half – to lead the Mad Ants to a 132-128 victory Monday over the South Bay Lakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Queen’s 33 points in the second half were the second most a Mad Ants player has ever scored in a half – Russ Smith had 35 points in one last season – and Fort Wayne totaled a season-best 83 points in the second half to recover from a 63-49 deficit.
Queen converted 12 of 21 shots and had nine rebounds.
Justin Anderson had 21 points and 11 assists. Kendall Brown had 20 points. Gabe York and Jermaine Samuels Jr. had 16 apiece for the Mad Ants (11-8).
South Bay (11-7) was led by Jay Huff’s 24 points and 13 rebounds. Shaquille Harrison had 21 points and 14 assists.
Fort Wayne tied a franchise third-quarter record with 47 points and answered Sunday’s 124-102 loss to the Lakers at Memorial Coliseum.
Queen and York will play in the G League Next Up Game this Sunday, as part of the NBA’s All-Star 2023 All-Star festivities.