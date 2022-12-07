Deividas Sirvydis and Jermaine Samuels Jr. had 17 points apiece, but the Mad Ants lost 115-105 to the Cleveland Charge on Wednesday at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.
An announced crowd of 1,946 was on hand to see Cleveland’s Nate Hinton, a former Fort Wayne player, score 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting.
Jamorko Pickett added 26 points for Cleveland (10-4).
The Mad Ants (8-4), who lost for only the second time in their last eight games, are still on pace to reach the Showcase Cup tournament in Las Vegas with four games remaining in the qualification process – beginning 8 p.m. Friday against the Windy City Bulls at Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
Sirvydis had 12 rebounds and was 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Samuels had eight rebounds and five assists.
Gabe York, the G League’s reigning Player of the Week, was 4 of 10 from the field for 14 points for the Mad Ants.