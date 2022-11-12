On the surface, it was another solid game by Trevelin Queen, who totaled 31 points after missing the Mad Ants’ previous two outings.
But Queen wanted to shoulder the blame for Saturday’s 124-114 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce, pointing to the Mad Ants’ lack of ball control at Memorial Coliseum, where the Skyforce closed with a 14-5 run in front of an announced crowd of 2,437.
“I had 10 turnovers and, as a starting point guard, you’re not going to win no games that way,” said Queen, who was the G League’s regular-season and playoff MVP last season with champion Rio Grande Valley. “I’ll take the fall for this one. I could have controlled the game a little more and our leaders could have controlled the game, but we didn’t execute and we let them go on a run and couldn’t get back into it.”
Queen fell on the metaphorical sword, but there was plenty of blame to go around, and even some excuses that could be made, as the Mad Ants (2-2 in the Showcase Cup portion of the season) dropped both games of a home-and-home series to the Skyforce (2-2).
For a third straight game, the Mad Ants were without their top point guard, David Stockton, who is with the U.S. National Team until Wednesday. They were also missing backup point guard Eli Brooks, who has a back injury; Indiana Pacers prospect Kendall Brown, who is in health-and-safety protocols; and Bennie Boatwright, who got a day of rest.
Queen had missed the Mad Ants’ previous two games because he was with the Pacers and then had a knee injury, which was still bothering him Saturday when he had five assists and four rebounds.
“As far as playing with the injury, that’s something I chose to do, so I don’t look at it as an excuse. I put that on me,” Queen said.
Also running the point for Fort Wayne were Gabe York, who totaled 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals, and Justin Anderson, who had eight points, six rebounds and six assists.
“TQ played 41 minutes, Gabe played 38 and Pedro (Bradshaw) played 38, so there’s just a lack of depth that really hurt us,” Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins said. “We’ve got four guys in street clothes, including our point guard who is with USA basketball, so that was the biggest issue for us tonight.”
With only nine players available, the Mad Ants had to put a lot on the shoulders of their big three – Queen, York and Anderson – and Queen said there’s nothing wrong with that.
“Whether it’s the NBA G League or overseas, you’ve always got two or three guys who are going to go get the buckets for you guys,” Queen said. “We have a lot of great role players, and that’s what championship teams have, and a lot of our guys have bought into being those role players. They know who the go-to guys are and don’t take it as a discredit toward their games. They just go out there and play their roles. (Our three core players), they just have to bring more to the table, whether it’s defense or offense or just being more vocal. No matter what it is, we just have to do more.”
Bradshaw had 13 points and eight rebounds, Will Voorhees had 12 points and Deividas Sirvydis added 11 points, as Fort Wayne battled back to tie it after trailing by 10 early.
“We’ve been a slow starting team and when you mix in a little bit of foul trouble, it’s tougher,” Hankins said. “But the team that we want to be – the team that we’re going to be – fights through those issues and ends up being OK.”
Sioux Falls was paced by D.J. Stewart and Jamaree Bouyea, who had 21 points apiece.