David Stockton and Justin Anderson both had a big night, but the Mad Ants lost 128-121 to the Lakeland Magic at Lakeland, Florida, on Friday.

Stockton had 24 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals for the Mad Ants (7-5), who have lost two of their last three games. Justin Anderson added 22 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Fort Wayne’s Gabe York had 20 points.

Lakeland (9-5) was paced by Kevon Harris and Jay Scrubb, who had 27 points apiece in the first of back-to-back games at RP Funding Center.

